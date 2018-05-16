Take on the Elements with the Rainsaber Umbrella, the Galaxy's Best Defense Against Rain

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2018 --Rainsaber, the revolutionary new umbrella that takes inspiration from the galaxy's greatest warriors and creates an incredible defense system to take on the elements, is live on global crowdfunding platform Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



By combining rugged design with iconic special effects, the Rainsaber is built to fight the rain, inspire greatness and strike fear in evil. For the first time ever, futuristic technology typically only available in galaxies far, far away has made its way to Earth and the results are stunning.



Created by a former CIA operative and the star of Discovery Channel's hit series Finding Escobar's Millions, the Rainsaber is the result of multiple design iterations, strategic partnerships with the best in the industry and only the strongest materials, to create an umbrella that will outlast the storm.



"I am a science fiction nerd at my core. After a career change, I got back into tinkering, and the first thing I wanted to make was a saber. I got pretty good at building custom sabers with state-of-the-art special effects, but I wanted more reasons to carry them around," says founder and CEO Ben Smith. "One rainy day I realized that I could replace the simple umbrella in my hand with a totally kickass saber."



The umbrella stem utilizes addressable LEDs, which light the blade with the color of choice at the push of a button. Not just classic red, blue, and green, but any almost any hue the user can imagine. The handles are carbon fiber reinforced for stiffness and impact resistance and feature sleek silhouettes with classic brass accents.



State-of-the-art technology powers motion-activated special effects. Users can deflect a blaster shot, parry a blow, and the saber lights up with magic. That iconic hum when the Rainsaber is activated? It's all there.



"There is no other umbrella that can do what Rainsaber can do. Over 200 addressable LEDs are packed into the stem, making it not just the brightest umbrella on the market, but the only one capable of scrolling, instant color mixing, and other incredible science fiction feats," adds Smith. "Add motion-activated sound effects into the mix, and any comparison ends there. Rainsaber captures the magic of a saber experience and gives you a reason to carry it everywhere."



Become the hero you were destined to be. The Rainsaber is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: https://kck.st/2KfJCXy



About Rainsaber

An umbrella for the hero in us all, complete with illuminating canopy, motion-activated special effects, and that oh-so-special hum. For more information on Rainsaber please visit https://www.rainsabers.com