Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2024 --Commercial power washers have components that can take the prolonged use that is required by users, unlike the home or DIY pressure washers on the market in Brookfield, Brooklyn, Nassau, Westchester, Stamford, and the surrounding areas. At A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies they can help provide users with the details about the different kinds of commercial power washer equipment that they have. From electric to gas powered options to the pounds per square inch statistics and more, these are all important factors that are important to keep in mind when choosing the right commercial power washer.



An important component of commercial power washers is the materials that key pieces are made from when compared to the home pressure washer. Commercial power washers are designed to be used for hours and hours every week, compared to a home pressure washer that is meant to be used only a few hours a month or less. Of course, to handle these hours of use, plus the higher pressures offered from commercial power washers, the components are designed with more robust materials and metals.



PSI, or pounds per square inch, is a measurement that can describe one aspect of a commercial power washer. GPM, or gallons per minute, is another measurement to be aware of. Depending on the jobs that users have, they may want a higher PSI with a lower GPM, or a unit that can handle both higher PSI with a higher GPM. The jobs that users have will help to dictate the equipment they have, and users may need to have multiple configurations of equipment for the different jobs they deal with.



It is important to understand what power source is needed to tackle jobs as well. In some cases, an electric commercial power washer is desired because of working on jobs in more enclosed spaces where exhaust wouldn't be welcome. If users are outdoors, it may make sense to have a gas-powered commercial power washer for the additional power and ease of transport of more fuel, should that be needed. Having the right tool for the job will make it go much faster and easier.



While cleaning companies usually invest in commercial power washers, other organizations also find them useful including municipalities, trucking companies, fleet managers, and more in Brookfield, Brooklyn, Nassau, Westchester, Stamford, and the surrounding areas. A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies can help any organization get the right tool for the job with their line of commercial power washers.



About A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies

A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies has been on the cutting edge of detergent innovation since 1940. They are committed to providing quality products and over the last 50 years they have refined their offerings to be effective as well as environmentally friendly. For more information, please visit www.safewashtech.com.