New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/14/2013 --Talisman Energy Inc. (NYSE: TLM) reported its operating and (unaudited) financial results for 2012.



- Production was 426,000 boe/d, exceeding guidance. Liquids growth in Southeast Asia, Colombia and the Eagle Ford, and higher gas volumes in North America, offset North Sea declines.

- Cash flow for the year was $3 billion, down 12% compared to 2011 due to lower North American natural gas prices and lower North Sea volumes, partially offset by growing volumes in Asia. Cash flow per share was $2.95 versus $3.36 in 2011.

- Fourth-quarter net income was $376 million compared to a loss of $117million the previous year. Net income for the year was $132 million, compared to $776 million in 2011.



Talisman Energy Inc., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.



PureSafe Water Systems, Inc. (OTCQB:PSWS) announced the signing of strategic agreements with Global Equipment Marketing, Inc. and Engineering Technologies Group, Inc. of Hopkinton, MA.



These Agreements will enable the Company to expedite worldwide sales and marketing, facilitate a value engineering approach to its high quality product, and enable more efficient production of its patented purification systems for shipment anywhere in the world. This relationship can create a solid foundation upon which PureSafe can build and develop for its future success.



PureSafe Water Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of water purification systems in the United States and internationally.



