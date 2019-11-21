Talismatic Redefines Recruitment with the Launch of AI-Based Platform, GoPost

Princeton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2019 --Extending its twenty-year-long track record of developing industry-leading recruitment solutions, Talismatic has just unveiled its latest breakthrough, GoPost - an AI-based tool that optimizes job postings and automatically publishes them on Google for Jobs.



The rise of Google for Jobs has presented employers across the world with a wide range of opportunities, such as increased reach and visibility for job postings on Google. It has also, however, spawned its own set of challenges in the form of increased competition and the need for making job postings search engine-optimized. Making it to the top of Google for Jobs listings requires advanced AI algorithms to optimize job description for the job posts, giving an edge over competitors to help find the right talent- all of which is too much to ask of recruitment teams.



GoPost offers a simple yet effective self-service model, allowing employers to post jobs directly to Google for Jobs with complete optimization. The platform's 'Job Engine Optimization' capability optimizes all job data without the need for any manual coding. GoPost's job tagging platform identifies the most relevant and commonly used search phrases used by candidates to find specific jobs. The platform's machine learning algorithms embed these search terms as tags into job postings to ensure that the posts are indexed and become highly discoverable by Google for Jobs. The algorithms are specifically tuned for the recruiting industry to make job posting easy. GoPost also makes the process of job application easy with the help of its Direct Apply feature that leads candidates directly to the employer's career site.



Early adopters of the platform have taken well to GoPost and are reporting a tangible boost in their recruitment outcomes. Within the first month of adopting GoPost, leading global companies such as Zycus, Ultria, TTEC, and one of the world's largest travel company, have witnessed a near-instant improvement in ranking and candidate flow through Google for Jobs.



"To hire the right talent, the recruitment industry needs to focus their efforts more towards providing a better experience to the candidates. For us, this is done by GoPost. They automate our whole hiring process that happens through Google For Jobs. Our job postings are now highlighted better on Google For Jobs, thanks to GoPost. The platform is extremely easy to use and allows us to post our jobs on Google directly. Not only have we seen a growth in the number of Job applications coming to our career site, but we also have seen an increase in the inflow of good quality candidates for critical positions. We have opted for a yearly subscription with GoPost and are looking forward to a long-term partnership." said Ritika Mal, Manager HR, Ultria.



Explaining the rationale behind developing GoPost, Christy Samuel, Product Manager for the platform said,



"With about 73 percent of all job seekers starting their job search on Google, the rules for how job postings appear in Google Search have been completely changed. At Talismatic, we believe in developing tools and technologies that can make it extremely easy for recruiters and talent acquisition teams to post their jobs to Google directly. GoPost has the potential of assembling and analyzing essential data for job postings that can transform any company's HR function in innumerable ways. It is smart, quick, and uncomplicated. It eliminates guesswork and creates a platform for well-designed, well-thought-out recruitment drives."



To learn more about GoPost, employers can visit https://gopost.talismatic.com or directly contact

Talismatic