Tallowmasters Transaction with Darling Ingredients

Petersburg, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2017 --Darling Ingredients Inc. has acquired the assets of Tallowmasters, LLC, a family owned rendering and recycling company with headquarters in Medley, Florida and processing operations in Miami, Florida. Irving, Texas-based Darling Ingredients provides a global growth platform for the development and production of sustainable natural ingredients. Tallowmasters was advised in the transaction by Peter Berg, Managing Director for Transworld M&A Advisors (http://www.transworldma.com).



Tallowmasters is a regional company that has been rendering and recycling used cooking oil and animal byproducts since 1958. Tallowmasters sells finished products in both the domestic and international biofuel markets. With a commitment to sustainable natural ingredients, Darling and Tallowmasters have common core values.



"We were pleased to work with Darling Ingredients, a world leader in the production of sustainable natural ingredients," said Charles Largay, CEO of Tallowmasters. "Our goals fit in ideally with those of Darling, where transforming residual bio-nutrients into valuable resources is the center of the business. With Peter Berg's diligence and guidance, this complex deal concluded efficiently and successfully, and we know that our mission will continue in the hands of the team at Darling."



