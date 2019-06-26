Tampa Bay Bankruptcy Attorney Robert M. Geller Joins Money Talk Radio Live on Air on Friday June 28, 2019 to Discuss Bankruptcy Topics

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2019 --Tampa Bay Bankruptcy Attorney, Robert M. Geller will appear live on the Money Talk Radio Show this Friday, June 28th at 9:00 am ET to discuss a variety of issues related to bankruptcy and financial matters.



Geller will provide advice and information for anyone considering bankruptcy or struggling with finances in general. The interview will cover topics including protecting your assets when you file for bankruptcy, common bankruptcy fears, how to rebuild credit after bankruptcy and buying a home after bankruptcy.



The Law Offices of Robert M. Geller has been working with Florida residents since 1991, primarily handling consumer bankruptcy Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 cases. Geller is Board Certified in Consumer Bankruptcy Law by the American Board of Certification and has helped more than 7000 families get out of debt and rebuild their financial lives. His firm has offices in Pinellas, Hillsborough, and Pasco Counties. In addition to consumer bankruptcy, the firm sues creditors for unethical and illegal collections practices.



Money Talk is hosted by Katrina Madewell of Keller Williams Realty and airs live at 8 am every Friday morning on the following channels: 1010 AM, 103.1 FM, 92.1 FM, and 99.5 HD(2). The show can also be listened to live streaming on Tampa Home Talk via Facebook.



The show reaches around 35,000 listeners each week and airs following a rebroadcast of the massively popular Dave Ramsey Show that has an audience of more than 13 million listeners. The station reaches listeners from Brooksville to Sarasota all the way to the other side of Florida.



Geller's appearance will be on this Friday's broadcast, June 28th from 9 to 10 am ET.



For questions about Geller's Money Talk interview or to learn more about Geller and his staff, visit their website at www.attorneyfortampabay.com, call his team at 813-355-0945 or e-mail info@robertgellerlaw.com