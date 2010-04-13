Tampa Bay Birth Network Enrolls with SBWire for Non-Profits Program

Green Bay, WI and Clearwater, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2010 -- SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com), the online newswire for small to medium-sized businesses and organizations, today announced that the Tampa Bay Birth Network (http://www.tampabaybirthnetwork.org) has enrolled in the SBWire for Non-Profits program.



The SBWire for Non-Profits program provides free press release distribution services and access to SBWire’s collection of online public relations tools and services to qualified non-profit organizations.



Tampa Bay Birth Network will utilize SBWire’s press release distribution services to provide members of the media and individual subscribers with up-to-date information on the Tampa Bay Birth Network’s efforts to support and educate new and expectant parents about natural pregnancy, birth and parenting.



"The network is a resource for every pregnant mom," says Tampa Bay Birth Network President June Connell, "Even moms who aren't sure if they want a natural birth. We offer information that can help them to make the choices that are right for them."



“It is our goal to help non-profit organizations spread the word about the positive efforts they are making,” said Daniel R. Jones, Managing Editor, SBWire. “SBWire is pleased to welcome Tampa Bay Birth Network to the SBWire for Non-Profits program.”



About Tampa Bay Birth Network

The Tampa Bay Birth Network was co-founded in 2008 so that new and expectant parents in the Tampa Bay area could have a free online directory for natural birth professionals, as well as a resource for meetings and special events that educate about natural birth and parenting issues and concerns. Now with more than 60 members, the Tampa Bay Birth Network offers free monthly meetings on a variety of topics and guests including midwives, doulas, childbirth educators, prenatal massage therapists, chiropractors, acupuncturists and breastfeeding experts. This is the second year the Tampa Bay Birth Network will host the Natural Birth and Baby Expo (http://www.naturalbirthandbabyexpo.com), slated for Sunday, April 25, 2010.



About SBWire

Headquartered in Green Bay, WI, SBWire (http://www.sbwire.com) is a full-service online newswire designed with the unique needs of small to medium-sized businesses in mind. SBWire provides a powerful collection of news distribution, public relations, and media relations tools and services.



SBWire’s press release distribution service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to quickly and effectively distribution their news content to individual journalists, general and trade media outlets, financial audiences, Web sites, blogs, and individual subscribers around the world.



SBWire’s Hosted News Room service makes it easy for businesses and organizations to offer a full featured online news room web site designed to make it easy for journalists, consumers and investors to learn more about their organization, products, services and executives with an easy to navigate user interface. Hosted News Room sites are always up-to-date with information distributed via SBWire.



SBWire is trusted by over 12,000 businesses and organizations in over 100 different countries. For more information about SBWire and its services visit http://www.sbwire.com or call 1-888-4-SBWire (US) or 1-920-471-0140 (International).

