Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery Announces Injectables Fall Special

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2015 --Autumn is the ideal time to get a fresher, more youthful face with school starting up again and the holidays just around the corner. The summer months tend to be busiest for plastic surgery offices, so patients can find excellent markdowns on dermal fillers and other injectables once the weather cools off.



From now through the month of December, Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery and Dr. David Halpern are offering the following deals:



- Sculptra: $900 (1st vial), $750 (2nd vial), and $650 (3rd vial)

- Restylane Silk & Perlane: $500 (1st syringe), $400 (2nd syringe) and $300 (3rd syringe)

- Botox, Dysport & Xeomin: $375 for crow's feet and forehead wrinkle treatment



Individual needs are assessed through a consultation with Dr. David Halpern himself. He will choose the right product, amount and delivery method to best suit the patient. Sculptra treatments typically require multiple vials and treatments spaced a week apart, whereas Restylane, Perlane, Botox, Dysport and Xeomin treatment can be done all in one trip.



Dermal fillers are used to restore volume, rebuild collagen and smooth out moderate to severe wrinkles or folds. Restylane Silk and Perlane Silk treat the cheeks, lips, nasolabial folds, marionette lines and jowls for six to 12 months. Sculptra treats nasolabial folds, smile lines, marionette lines and chin wrinkles for up to two years.



Popular injectables like Botox, Dysport and Xeomin temporarily paralyze or weaken the muscles responsible for creating deep eye and forehead wrinkles for three to six months.



As a board-certified plastic surgeon, Dr. David Halpern also specializes in "Liquid Gold" treatments that use the body's own fat reserves to fill in areas of lost volume for natural, long-lasting results. He is happy to speak with patients about the pros and cons of a full facelift to address more advanced signs of aging.



"The message is: you can get a good deal on wrinkle treatments without going to a bargain bin aesthetic center where you're smooth-talked by a cosmetic surgeon and an unqualified assistant does the actual injections. Here at Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery, I personally do all the treatments myself, so you're taken care of by a triple-board-certified plastic surgeon that has been using these products for over a decade."



Individuals seeking more information on non-surgical wrinkle treatments are invited to contact us or call 813-871-5000 to book a consultation at Dr. David Halpern's South Tampa, Florida office located at 120 Fremont Street.



About Dr. David Halpern

Dr. David Halpern has performed plastic surgery for over 15 years and currently serves as the Chief of Plastic Surgery at Tampa General Hospital. He is triple-board-certified: in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons; in General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery; and in micro-hand-surgery by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. David Halpern has been voted "Tampa's #1 plastic surgeon" by South Tampa News and is the only practitioner of the Strawberry Laser in the Tampa Bay area.



Contact Dr. David Halpern via his website or by calling 813-871-5000. Stay up to date with the latest plastic surgery news and specials by connecting with Dr. David Halpern and his staff on Facebook.