Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery Offers Breast Augmentation Discount for New Year

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2016 --It's a new year and time for more than just talk about resolutions; Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery inspires residents to put their plans into action. Right now, Dr. David Halpern of Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery is offering his patients a special discount on breast augmentation surgery in honor of the new year. When patients book a breast augmentation with them before February 14th, they will receive $500 off. "You can get the body transformation you've always desired and be on your way to a new you in the New Year," says Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery. With Valentine's Day and bathing suit season right around the corner, this promotion becomes even more enticing.



Reasons for getting breast augmentation include loss in breast volume due to pregnancy or weight loss, and heredity. Some women may also benefit from a breast lift in addition to the augmentation. Dr. David Halpern is an established, triple-board-certified plastic surgeon who helps his patients achieve the body they've always wanted. His patients are beach body ready in a matter of weeks and receive the utmost in safety and comfort.



Through a breast augmentation, women can feel more feminine, "womanly", and confident. It can improve how clothes fit, and in turn, make a woman feel better wearing them. Breast augmentation can also improve breast symmetry and appearance as well as recover a fuller, firmer shape lost due to pregnancy, breastfeeding, or weight loss.



Those who have seriously considered breasts implants now have multiple reasons to make the call to Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery. It's a new year, spring break is on the horizon, and with this limited time promotion, patients receive $500 off their procedure.



All breast augmentations are done by Dr. David Halpern himself in his state-accredited surgical facility. Contact him today to schedule a free consultation.



About Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery

Dr. David Halpern has performed plastic surgery for over 15 years and currently serves as the Chief of Plastic Surgery at Tampa General Hospital. He is triple-board-certified: in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons; in General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery; and in micro-hand-surgery by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. David Halpern has been voted "Tampa's #1 plastic surgeon" by South Tampa News and is the only practitioner of the Strawberry Laser in the Tampa Bay area.



Contact Dr. David Halpern via his website or by calling 813-871-5000. Stay up to date with the latest plastic surgery news and specials by connecting with Dr. David Halpern and his staff on Facebook.



