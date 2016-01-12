Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery Offers Clients Major New Year Promotions on Radiesse, Dysport, and Sculptra

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2016 --Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery wants to help their clients have the best year to date. From now through February, Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery is offering promotional specials on three of their most popular products: Radiesse, Dysport, and Sculptra. "Sometimes called a 'Liquid Facelift,' these advanced dermal fillers act to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and folds, gently lifting facial features and restoring natural contours," says Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery. As a result of these fillers, patients generally report a more rested, friendlier appearance and an added, youthful lift. All three injections are administered by board certified Dr. David Halpern himself.



Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery offers all patients who buy a 1.5 ml box of Radiesse at $675 a second box at 50% off. Radiesse acts as a wrinkle filler by plumping the skin; it works best to correct moderate to severe facial wrinkles and folds. "The benefits of Radiesse continue by naturally stimulating your body's own natural collagen production," says Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery. Results have been seen to last a year or more.



Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery is also offering 60-80 units of Dysport for only $350! This injectable form of Botulinum Toxin A works to temporarily incapacitate the muscles responsible for involuntary facial spasms that create undesirable wrinkles. The best areas for this treatment are fine lines and wrinkles such as crow's feet, deep forehead creases, and furrows between the eyebrows. Dysport is a one-time treatment that produces noticeable results within two to three days. Effects generally last between six and nine months.



Lastly, Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery is offering a full vial of Sculptra for just $700, which is a $200 savings. This dermal stimulator works to stimulate the skin's natural growth and collagen production. The benefit to using Sculptra is that results emerge gradually for a more natural looking appearance. "The Sculptra filler works gradually in a series of treatments over a period of a few months," says Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery. Effects last up to 2 years, and in some cases longer.



All three injections are FDA-approved and injected below the surface of the skin using a thin needle by Dr. David Halpern.



About Dr. David Halpern at Tampa Bay Plastic Surgery

Dr. David Halpern has performed plastic surgery for over 15 years and currently serves as the Chief of Plastic Surgery at Tampa General Hospital. He is triple-board-certified: in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons; in General Surgery by the American Board of Surgery; and in micro-hand-surgery by the American Board of Surgery. Dr. David Halpern has been voted "Tampa's #1 plastic surgeon" by South Tampa News and is the only practitioner of the Strawberry Laser in the Tampa Bay area. Contact Dr. David Halpern via his website or by calling 813-871-5000. Stay up to date with the latest plastic surgery news and specials by connecting with Dr. David Halpern and his staff on Facebook.



