Tampa Cell Phone Repair Franchise Announces New Local Franchise Opportunities

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/08/2014 --iGeneration, a Tampa FL based cell phone repair franchise company, announces their aggressive expansion into the Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, and Pasco County markets. The company has an established presence in Hillsborough since 2011, and along with their 2 stores in NJ, iGeneration is poised to make a huge splash in the business of wireless device repair.



iGeneration specializes in the repair of all Apple products, Samsung products, gaming consoles, computers and laptops, big screen TV's, and other gadgets. The company is considered a leading authority in the space and services customers and MVNO's from around the country. Their start-of-the-art repair and training center is staffed by leading experts with years of combined experience, and if a local resident or business enterprise needs their wireless device(s) repaired, they can easily visit the store which is conveniently located right off of the major highway in the area, I-275.



Xavier, leading technician for iGeneration, states, "I am glad to be a part of this growing company. We get 10-15 new repairs per day and a majority of our new customers are referrals from our old customers. Most clients are so happy with our repair services and turn around time that they consistently refer new business to our shop almost daily. This referral model is what makes the franchise model such a successful one. Prospective franchise owners can count on a steady, growing stream of referral business, and unlike any other business franchise model, the referral base will always grow steadily as carriers and manufacturers put out new models."



Mr Xavier continues, "The fact is that wireless devices are ingrained into our everyday living. I know personally I can't live without my cell phone, and God forbid I drop it and shatter the screen, I will generally go in and repair it immediately. All of my business matters, emails, family matters, etc. are attached to my cell phone. The majority of our customers are in the same situation and they rely on our years of experience to help them. Franchise owners can also rely on our years of experience in this business to help them succeed with opening up a cell phone franchise in Tampa, Largo, Clearwater, St Petersburg, Holiday, or any of the other local areas where iGeneration needs stores."



About iGeneration

iGeneration employs proven marketing strategies to assist with their franchise promotions using the latest proven online and offline marketing techniques. These techniques are the reason why iGeneration has been so successful over the last 8 years, and when becoming a Franchise owner with iGeneration, the new owners can count on these strategies to produce solid sales numbers year after year.



For more information about how to open a cell phone repair franchise in the area with iGeneration, visit www.iGenerationFranchise.com and fill in the short form to request a call back.