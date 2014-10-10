Tampa iPhone and Samsung Galaxy S5 Repair Specialist Now Offering New Discount Program for iPhone 6, Galaxy S5, and Macbook Repair

Tampa, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/10/2014 --A Tampa FL iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S5 repair specialist, iGeneration, is proud to announce their newest technology for repairing all iPhone, Samsung, HTC, and Android products. Tampa FL iPhone and Android owners know how important it is to keep their smartphones up to date and in perfect working condition, and because of this, many iPhone 6 owners who have used iGeneration for their iPhone and Samsung Galaxy repair needs often refer others to the shop for handling their repair needs.



Sergio F., lead repair technician for the company states, "We know all too well how important it is to keep our devices in perfect working order. More people now than ever rely on these devices to do almost everything, and when someone breaks a screen or a button goes bad, they are frantic trying to find a reliable technician who will do the job. The problem is, many technicians simply do not know what they are doing and could make things a lot worse."



Sergio continues, "Many people who come to us have come to us after going to a competitor who mishandled their phone. With our newest technologies designed to diagnose and fix almost any problem, our tech team can efficiently handle the job. Our return rate is almost zero, and we are proud to announce that our repair strategies will last up to 75% longer than the work done by most of these other techs in the Tampa market."



iGeneration has been repairing devices since 2006, and with the current trend pointing to the newer iPhone and Samsung Galaxy products, the technician team at iGeneration has been hard at work refining their repair process to provide the highest level of repair service around for these high end devices. The company currently is focusing on iPhone 6 repair in Tampa, Samsung Galaxy S5 repair, Samsung Galaxy Note 4 repair, and others. They also are experts in repairing most other devices from brands like HTC, LG, Pantech, Blackberry, Acer, Lenovo, and others.



Tampa FL is considered a hotbed of mobile phone users with a majority of the adult population owning a device. Add the fact that many young professionals are beginning to move to Tampa due to their abundance of newly created tech jobs, iGeneration is positioned for massive growth in the Tampa FL smartphone repair sector. iGeneration is located at 906 N Dale Mabry Hwy just south of i275 and is easy to find with their well light and well positioned signage. For more information about how a smartphone user can take advantage of their expert repair programs, call (813) 875-2500 and speak with a technician today.