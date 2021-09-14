Tampa Port Cruise Travelers Can Now Park Their Car at the Port for Only $6.99/Day with Top Airport Parking

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/14/2021 --As summer vacations approach and many travelers plan to take cruise trips; Top Airport Parking, a leisure and travel company based in San Francisco, launched an incredibly cheap parking deal for travelers taking cruises at the port of Tampa. They partnered with one of the best parking facilities by the port of Tampa to make port cruise parking available for only 6.99/day.



The port of Tampa is the largest port in the state of Florida, it carries 4 major cruise lines, and Royal Caribbean International is the largest of them. Royal Caribbean's immense ships feature entertainment for people of all ages including baby sitting rooms, teen clubs, live shows, and spa rooms; and highlight destinations from the old and colorful Cuba, to the green Mexican islands, where dolphins and sea lions are part of the landscape. Top airport parking believes that the commodity of travelers starts from the moment they leave their home, so they partnered with a 5-stars parking facility by the port of Tampa to make travelers transportation and parking experience as enjoyable and comfortable as their cruise.



Within few months of being launched Top Airport Parking is now live in 20 major ports and airports in the United States. They are proud to guarantee that their parking locations are licensed facilities with positive customer reviews, with 10-15 minutes shuttle pick ups, and within 5-miles to the departing port or airport. In fact, their parking location for the Port of Tampa is within walking distance of the Royal Caribbean cruise terminal.



Top Airport Parking's rate for the port of Tampa of $6.99/day is the lowest in the market. To get this parking deal just go to airportparking.top, select Port of Tampa Cruise parking, fill out the reservation form, and make your payment. Within few minutes of your reservation you will get an email with the exact parking location, just dive to that location and show your reservation code and you will be on your way. This parking deal is valid during summer for The Royal Caribbean Majesty of the Seas cruise only.