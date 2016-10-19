Tangicloud Attending Colorado Nonprofit Association 24th Annual Fall Conference and Exhibition

Littleton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/19/2016 --Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., a Colorado-based software publisher focused on serving the government and nonprofit community, is excited to be attending and exhibiting at the Colorado Nonprofit Association 24th Annual Fall Conference and Exhibition.



At the conference and exhibition, Tangicloud will be exhibiting their cloud-based fund accounting software using the Microsoft Dynamics NAV platform, building new business partnerships, and learning new ways in which to better meet the fund accounting needs of Colorado's 20,000 nonprofit organizations.



According to Jay Malik, Tangicloud is inspired by the work of the 20,000 public charities in Colorado. "We look forward to this opportunity to meet with other participants and share how Tangicloud's fund accounting solution can contribute to their success."



The Colorado Nonprofit Association 24th Annual Conference and Exhibition runs October 20-21, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. It will host more than 100 sessions on fundraising, marketing, accounting, and nonprofit leadership and governance.



Participation in this conference is one of many ways in which Tangicloud remains a leader in cloud-based advanced fund accounting for the government and non-profit community.



About Tangicloud Technologies Inc.

Tangicloud Technologies Inc. is a Colorado-based Microsoft Industry Solution Vendor focusing on nonprofit & government accounting solutions for Microsoft Dynamics NAV in the cloud.



For more information, please visit the website at http://tangicloud.com/ or call – 877-786-9604



CONTACT:

Liesa Malik, COO

Tangicloud Technologies, Inc.

liesa@tangicloud.com

877-786-9604 ext. 103