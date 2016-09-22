Tangicloud Attending Microsoft Directions 2016 Conference

Littleton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., a Colorado-based software publisher focused on serving the government and Nonprofit community, is excited to be attending Microsoft Directions 2016 conference.



At Directions 2016 Tangicloud looks forward to building new business contacts, learning about best practices, and discover valuable tools and enhance their reputation within the Microsoft Dynamics NAV Community. A Directions 2016 Bronze Sponsor, Tangicloud will play a visible role in the event that is focused 100% on Microsoft Dynamics NAV and NAV Partners.



"Our fund accounting software is built on the Microsoft Dynamics NAV platform running on the Microsoft Cloud. We also believe in working to build partnerships with other companies who also recognize and support Dynamics NAV in their operations." said Tangicloud CEO Jay Malik.



The Microsoft Directions 2016 conference runs from September 25-28, 2016 in Chandler, AZ, and will have more than 50 sessions with Microsoft's elite NAV team on the Microsoft Dynamics NAV platform, its newest features, enhancements, and applications. Directions 2016 is the only Microsoft Dynamics NAV event driven by NAV Partners, for NAV Partners.



Participation in this conference is one of many ways Tangicloud remains a leader in cloud-based advanced fund accounting.



About Tangicloud Technologies Inc.

Tangicloud Technologies Inc. is a Colorado-based Microsoft partner focusing on nonprofit & government accounting solutions for Microsoft Dynamics NAV in the cloud.



For more information, please visit the website at http://tangicloud.com/ or call – 877-786-9604



CONTACT:

Liesa Malik, COO

Tangicloud Technologies, Inc.

liesa@tangicloud.com

877-786-9604 ext. 103