Tangicloud Community Welcomes Clerk of the Circuit Court, Volusia County, FL

Littleton, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2016 --Tangicloud Technologies, Inc., a Colorado-based software publisher focused on serving the government and nonprofit community announced today that the Clerk of the Circuit Court, Volusia County, Florida has selected Tangicloud to provide its accounting and operational software.



The Office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court is dedicated to providing quality, efficient, courteous and professional service to the public, court system, and related agencies. This office serves both the County and Circuit Courts as the Recorder of Public Records.



Clerk's staff was looking for a new software solution that would meet their growing needs for up-to-date technology and the ability to cost-effectively operate anytime and anywhere, yet keep their data secure. Tangicloud was able to provide that solution using a Microsoft Azure SQL Server platform deployment.



"The Volusia County Clerk's Office was unique in its needs for the freedom of cloud services while maintaining the strict requirements for data integrity and security that Florida requires," said Jay Malik, CEO of Tangicloud.



"With patience and perseverance, both Tangicloud and the Clerk's Office worked together to develop a single, Azure service that the Clerk will implement. And then, we layered in our Tangicloud fund accounting, which incorporates the strengths of Microsoft Dynamics NAV ERP software.



"I remember first working with the Clerk's team in the early 2000's when I was founder of another software company serving this community. I'm pleased to call the Clerk's Office a client once more. These folks appreciate the powerful Microsoft Dynamics NAV engine that Tangicloud is built on, and the subscription model they selected makes a great fit at a fair price for them."



About Tangicloud Technologies Inc.

Tangicloud Technologies Inc. is a Colorado-based Microsoft partner focusing on nonprofit & government accounting solutions for Microsoft Dynamics NAV in the cloud. For more information, please visit the website at http://tangicloud.com/ or call – 877.786.9604.