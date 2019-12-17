Tanner Lamb & Associates Lands 29-Year Commercial Veteran Shawn McKissic

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2019 --The Tanner Lamb & Associates real estate team in Deerfield Beach recently added Shawn McKissic of Jupiter, Florida. McKissic will bring years of experience to the TLA team.



Shawn McKissic is a veteran of the commercial real estate business. Joining the TLA team, he brings over 29 years of CRE industry-related experience including property management, asset management, development, debt financing, and underwriting.



Rob Tanner, who manages commercial real estate for TLA, commented, "We're ecstatic to bring on a rainmaker like Shawn. Our younger agents and our experienced agents alike will receive immense value as we continue to build out our team with experienced commercial agents like Shawn, and I know Shawn is excited to create more impact through TLA."



Joining Shawn is Suzanne McKissic, a licensed Realtor® and a member of the Realtor Association of the Palm Beaches and Greater Fort Lauderdale who has years of property management, account management, tenant relations, and customer service experience.



Upon joining the Tanner Lamb & Associates team, Shawn said, "Our decision to align our team with Tanner Lamb & Associates was a matter of strategy and relationship building. This team has a strong core of marketing avenues and technology resulting in lead generation. Combine that with our talents and knowledge, and joining the team was a no-brainer."



Dylan Lamb, managing broker of TLA, further commented, "It's enlightening to know that industry veterans like Shawn see the value in a smaller, but well-knit real estate team like Tanner Lamb & Associates."



Under his new role with Tanner Lamb & Associates, he will be focused on the North Palm Beach County area: Jupiter, Palm Beach Gardens, Juno Beach, West Palm Beach and Wellington.



The McKissics relocated from New York City to Palm Beach County, Florida 14 years ago. They currently reside in beautiful Jupiter, Florida with their two sons. The team is passionate, enthusiastic, driven and looks forward to fulfilling all of your real estate needs.



With the addition of the McKissics, Tanner Lamb & Associates now boasts 24 agents and continues to grow as one of South Florida's youngest real estate companies.



Matt Tanner

matt@tannerconsulting.us

717-542-7413