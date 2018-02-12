TantrumBox Aims to Make Parents' Lives a Bit Easier by Stopping Tantrums

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2018 --Every parent knows how frustrating it can be when a child is having a tantrum that seems to go on forever. TantrumBox is an exciting new product that aims to make tantrums a thing of the past.



The box is filled with toys designed to help children with sensory development. They'll be so absorbed in playing with the fun and educational toys inside that their tantrum can stop as soon as it starts. The box also includes a guidebook, featuring 100 ways to stop tantrums.



Licensed marriage and family therapist and registered play therapist, Dr. Kim, also known as The Parentologist, had this to say about the TantrumBox:



"As a mom of two toddlers and as a child play therapist, this product is magical to me! It is filled with so many resources, ideas, and distractions to help lessen the severity of temper tantrums and a product that every mom of young children should have on hand just in case a tantrum strikes!"



Once children have started on the path to a tantrum, it can be very difficult to redirect them. It can feel as though everything a parent tries only seems to make the problem worse. This is because the child's cortisol level increases, and this stress hormone can make it challenging for them to think rationally, hence the temper tantrum.



The toys included in the TantrumBox serve as distractions, helping to turn the child's attention away from their distress. It is important for parents to be aware that they should not treat these toys as a reward for having a tantrum, but rather as an intervention when they sense that a tantrum might be coming on. By rotating between the various toys and the other techniques outlined in the included pamphlet, parents should be able to learn to identify early warning signs of tantrums so that they can nip them in the bud.



To help bring the TantrumBox to parents everywhere, the creators have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $2,000. At the time of this release, the campaign had generated more than $400 in contributions. Those who contribute $10 or more will receive a copy of the tantrum guide that is included in the TantrumBox. For $20 or more, backers will receive their very own Tantrum Box. Rewards will be shipped out by March 2018.