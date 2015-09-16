Brea, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/16/2015 --ARMORZ Inc., one of the premier leaders in the mobile accessories industry, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in order to introduce their newest product. This campaign has a funding goal of $20,000, which needs to be raised in order to bring "TAP" to market. TAP is an intelligent screen protector that is designed to enhance the iPhone experience while providing nearly indestructible protection. The idea for TAP started when the engineers at ARMORZ heard the exciting news that a new version of the iPhone was going to be unveiled in October 2015. The new phone is bigger and better, but the bigger size also comes with even more operating problems for users. The creators at ARMORZ state, "TAP is the world's first intelligent screen protector for the new iPhone 6s. It is geared for one hand use of the iPhone. We use the latest technology to gain better access to the iPhone's critical features. It improves screen sensitivity and allows for more nimble navigation. Get where you're going faster and more conveniently!"



TAP by ARMORZ is scratch and impact resistant, and comes in sizes to fit iPhone 6, 6+, and the new iPhone 6s. TAP offers two button precision touch navigation, heightened touch sensitivity, and one handed operation of the iPhone in order to provide a user with better efficiency and quicker operation. One of the best aspects of TAP is that no App or jailbreak are required to access the features, it is a simple "plug and play" operation. TAP is .2mm thick and made of 9H hardness scratch resistant tempered gorilla glass with an oleophobic coating to provide superior fingerprint and smudge resistance. In fact, in one of the videos on their website they demonstrate a drill being used on a phone that has TAP on one half of the screen and a competitor's screen protector on the second half. The drill destroys the side of the phone with the competitor's screen protection, but the TAP side remains unblemished.



The team at ARMORZ has been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for TAP, and they are now ready to bring it to market which is why they have launched their Kickstarter campaign. The idea was conceived during summer 2014, and the team at ARMORZ immediately began working on making TAP a reality. They have finalized their prototype design, and are ready to launch the full manufacture phase with a projected shipping date of October 2015 for their earliest supporters and November 2015 for the remainder of the early supporters as well as distributors. All supporters of this campaign have the opportunity to pre-order TAP by ARMORZ at a substantial savings off of regular retail price. This screencover can be ordered from a single protector to a multi-pack of ten units. Full details can be found on their Kickstarter campaign page.



About ARMORZ Inc.

ARMORZ Inc. was launched in 2009 with the focus on becoming one of the premier leaders in the mobile accessories industry. ARMORZ manufactures cases and accessories for the most popular mobile phone brands on the market.



