TapImmune Inc. (TPIM) announces another Confirmation on TAP as Cancer Therapy, article by Beacon Equity



“The National Cancer Institute forecasts that cancer will be America's number one killer in as early as five years; globally, 10 million new cases of cancer are diagnosed each year. Knowing this, biotechnological companies actively research and explore defense mechanisms, creating new frontiers in molecular medicine through discoveries and innovations in cancer treatment.



“TapImmune Inc. is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of innovative therapeutics and vaccines in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases. The company's lead product, TAP (Transporters Associated with Antigen Processing) vaccine, performs a key step in moving characteristic cancer markers, known as antigens, to the surface of cells.



“TapImmune recently announced an independent third-party research article in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology has confirmed and corroborated a TAP incorporated vaccine should be considered as a therapy for the treatment of cancer.



“The article, titled "Restoration of the Expression of Transporters Associated with Antigen Processing in Human Malignant Melanoma Increases Tumor-Specific Immunity," is an addition to a number of research data supporting and corroborating the promising effect of TAP as a cancer therapy and an aid in tumor recognition.”



