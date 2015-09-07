Tara Grinna Named 5th Most Popular Swimwear Brand in USA and Canada

Conway, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2015 --The results are in, and Tara Grinna Swimwear is proud to announce they have been named as a Top Five Swimwear Brand for the USA and Canada by Italian Swimwear publication, Intima magazines.



The popular swimwear publication interviewed 540 retailers in Canada and the USA to find out which swimwear brands were the best sellers for summer 2015. According to Intima magazines, the five best selling brands for swim and resort stores include LSpace, Vitamin A, Luli Fama, Rip Curl and Tara Grinna. Other honorable mentions include such brands as Gottex, Sea Folly, and Mikoh among others. Tara Grinna is the only Missy Designer Brand amongst the other junior labels in the top five.



Tara Grinna is a small design house where their swimwear is entirely made in America. Due to the brand's stunning designs and quality material, many fashion experts believe that Tara Grinna swimwear could rank number one in the near future. When Tara Grinna was asked how she felt about the results published in the Intima magazines she replied "We are very grateful to Intima Magazine and to all of the retailers who voted for us!"



"We are a very small design house with limited distribution," explained Tara. "We sell a select number of retailers and we have to thank them and the rest of the retail community for recognizing us in this way! We are known for fitting the "hard to fit" and are the original designer swim separates brand. Our fabrics are Italian designed, and the swimwear is all made in the USA. We are very quality conscious and have the most loyal following because of these factors and I am sure this is why we have been voted a top brand in the US and Canada this year!"



The Tara Grinna brand prides itself in providing swimwear for women who find it hard to find the perfect swimsuit. They design swimwear to fit real women, allowing all women to look stunning and find a flattering swimsuit.



To learn more about the Tara Grinna swimwear range, please visit Taragrinna.com



About Tara Grinna

Tara Grinna, respected in the swimwear industry for over 25 years, is well known for her unique use of gorgeous prints and vibrant and exciting color pallettes. Tara can fit and compliment almost any figure type with her body-flattering silhouettes in a wide range of sizes.



Media Contact

Crystal Goodrich

Tara Grinna Swimwear

2910 Church Street

Conway, SC 29526

(843) 365-2894

info@taragrinna.com