Tara Low, Founder and Editor of Guitar Girl Magazine, Honored at 2020 She Rocks Awards

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2020 --Tara Low, Founder, and Editor of Guitar Girl Magazine was among the prestigious list of honorees at the eighth annual She Rocks Awards held on January 17, 2020, during the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Show at the House of Blues Anaheim. Ms. Low received the "Dreaming Out Loud" award.



The She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women in the music industry who display leadership in their respective roles. The awards show was founded by music industry veteran Laura B. Whitmore of The Women's International Music Network (the WiMN). Ms. Whitmore says, "These women go above and beyond in their respective corners of our industry and are perfect examples of why we are proud to celebrate women in music."



"I am so humbled and honored to receive the "Dreaming Out Loud" Award at this year's She Rocks Awards show. To celebrate the evening with so many talented women in music was sincerely a 'dream' come true. I want to thank Laura Whitmore for this wonderful opportunity and all of GGM's contributors who help transform our dreams into reality," says Ms. Low. "I attended the first She Rocks Awards show many years ago when it was held at the Marriott Hotel during breakfast, so to see how it has grown and how hard Laura has worked to celebrate women in music is truly amazing, and I was so proud to be a part of the evening."



Additional honorees at this year's show included music icons Gloria Gaynor, Suzi Quatro, and Lzzy Hale, musician and multi-platinum producer Linda Perry, musicians Tal Wilkenfeld and Beatie Wolfe, and business leaders Suzanne D'Addario Brouder, Myrna Sislen, Judy Schaefer, and Ebonie Smith. Previous award recipients include Melissa Etheridge, Pat Benatar, The B-52s, Colbie Caillat, Sheila E, Chaka Khan, Ronnie Spector, Orianthi, Lisa Loeb, The Bangles, among many others.



For more information about the magazine, visit https://guitargirlmag.com/.



About Guitar Girl Magazine

Guitar Girl Magazine is the most trusted, relevant, and inspiring female magazine on the market today focused on encouraging, inspiring, and empowering female musicians. Founded by Tara Low in 2012 to create a community for female players, she has assembled a great team of knowledgeable journalists with over 50+ years in the music industry. The magazine regularly provides updates on women in the music industry, interviews of female musicians, reviews on guitar gear, gives insider tips and advice, and highlights special features and fun rock lifestyle discoveries.



Media Contact:

Lindsey Borders

Guitar Girl Magazine

media@guitargirlmag.com

866-364-4828