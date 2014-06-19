Biofuels leader exhibits industry responsibility with voluntary accreditation

Bakersfield, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2014 --Targray, a leader in North American biodiesel supply, is pleased to announce that it has achieved BQ-9000 Marketer Certification through the National Biodiesel Accreditation Commission (NBAC).



In securing BQ-9000 Marketer Certification, Targray has further demonstrated its commitment to quality biodiesel and excellence in biodiesel marketing. The accreditation represents a combination of the ASTM standard for biodiesel, ASTM D6751 and a quality systems program that includes storage, sampling, testing, blending, shipping, distribution and fuel management practices.



“We’re always actively seeking to be a steward for responsibility within the biodiesel industry,” said Andrew Richardson, President of Targray. “Being able to achieve this quality standard is something we are proud of and we’re certain that it will project a message of responsibility to our clients. Targray biodiesel clients can be sure that the fuel they are buying is of the highest quality, has been thoroughly tested and that our organization is being regularly audited to assure quality throughout each link of our supply chain. At Targray we take quality and compliance seriously.”



Targray’s BQ-9000 Marketer Certification applies to its entire inventory and will span every gallon of biodiesel sold by the company. Targray markets to both United States and Canadian fuel industries.



For more information regarding Targray's recent accreditation and its leadership within the biofuels industry



About Targray

Targray is a global trading and distribution company, serving the high-tech manufacturing and energy markets for 25 years. Targray has expertise in supply chain management, logistics and global procurement. They have operations in over 50 countries worldwide including a large sales network in the US and Canada. They apply this expertise to renewable fuels in order to find solutions for their customers for the growing demand for sustainable energy. The company's reach enables them to bring producers and customers together for their biodiesel, renewable fuels and feedstock requirements—assuring a consistent and reliable supply. They understand the complexities of the biofuels market and use that knowledge and their experience to serve customers better.