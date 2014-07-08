Biofuels leader exhibits industry leadership with comprehensive accreditation

Montreal, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2014 --Targray, a leader in North American biodiesel supply and industry frontrunner for biodiesel best practices, has achieved its International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) accreditation under the SCS Global Services Responsible Biofuel Program.



In obtaining ISCC certification, Targray has again proven its dedication to meeting the highest biodiesel industry standards. ISCC certification provides proof of compliance with environmental, social and traceability criteria, and qualifies biomass or biofuel companies for legal recognition under the targets set by the European Renewable Energy Directive 2009/28/EC (EU RED).



“ISCC certification marks yet another step in a responsible, sustainable direction for Targray,” said Andrew Richardson, President of Targray. “We’re conforming to standards that go above and beyond simply being transparent as a company and have taken strides to respect not only the needs of our clients, but our environments and partners as well.”



Targray’s newest certification exhibits the company’s focus on the reduction in its carbon footprint, as well as its adherence to minimum social, environmental and traceability criteria, avoidance in harvesting from highly bio-diverse or carbon-rich areas and its emphasis on international fair labor practices.



In order to achieve ISCC certification, Targray completed a thorough assessment and audit process, wherein the company’s operations were extensively evaluated by an SCS Global Services auditor. SCS Global Services is the first certification body in the Americas recognized by the ISCC system to conduct biofuel certifications.



Targray now holds ISCC certificate number EU-ISCC-Cert-US201-70600159. For more information regarding Targray’s recent accreditation and its leadership within the biofuels industry, please visit http://www.targray.com/.



About Targray

Targray is a global trading and distribution company, serving the high-tech manufacturing and energy markets for 25 years. Targray has expertise in supply chain management, logistics and global procurement. They have operations in over 50 countries worldwide including a large sales network in the US and Canada. They apply this expertise to renewable fuels in order to find solutions for their customers for the growing demand for sustainable energy. The company's reach enables them to bring producers and customers together for their biodiesel, renewable fuels and feedstock requirements—assuring a consistent and reliable supply. They understand the complexities of the biofuels market and use that knowledge and their experience to serve customers better.