TARSIER Acquires Interest in FNN Mobile, Bringing Fashion and Sustainable Energy Together for World Awareness

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/13/2016 --Tarsier Ltd (OTCPINK:TAER) has announced that is has acquired a 60% interest in FNN Mobile Inc for 1 Million Shares of Tarsier Common Stock and a further issuance of 15 Million Shares based on 2017 Net profits results. FNN Mobile, soon be launched, is a 24 hour 7 day a week Mobile Fashion Channel created to provide designers, models and fashion from around the world, a platform to deliver their news on mobile devices. Lance Matthews, writer, publisher, producer and performer of Lance Romance Music is heading the initiative, which has been under development for several years. The move comes as Tarsier works to position its LIGHT UP AMERICA brand (LightUpAmerica.net) as an eco-focused, U.S. based, smart home e-tailer/brand. The acquisition will also facilitate a close, sponsored content relationship between Tarsier and FNN in which LightUpAmerica.net products will be featured in FNN content and a site link will appear at the end of every one of FNN's LUA videos.



Lance Matthews, founder, shareholder and President of FNN Mobile Inc, commented, "FNN Mobile is planning its 2017 launch of a new and exciting, 24/7, mobile fashion channel created to provide designers, models and fashion insiders from around the world, a platform to deliver their news on mobile devices. The channel's launch initiative, that is using Tarsier's "Light Up America" brand to promote the network through a series of highly-energized, fashion-forward music videos that celebrate America's "greatness" as well as its colorful diversity! "Fashion and music is influenced by cultural diversity, and there's no better stage than the USA to showcase both of these worlds, especially in light of the country's recent bout with religious and cultural unrest. Nationwide distribution agreements with major US Mobile Carriers are underway for FNN Mobile and, once completed, will create a robust and reliable monthly revenue stream for the Company and create numerous opportunities for talent, sponsors and e-tailers including Tarsier's brands."



About Lance (Romance) Matthews

Lance has released several Pop Rock, R/B Rap Albums, "Cloudy Vision" and "Playboy Thoughts In My Head" in 2016. His new release album titled " Light Up America" a strong political album focused on today's issues was released in November 2016. Lance, a Bronx New York native, started his Hip Hop recording career album releasing his first self written & produced Hip Hop album " Stop and Listen" in 1987. Lance has written and produced over 500 songs and has a 41 Song Lance Romance Music/ EMI Blackwood Music Sony ATV Music Publishing catalog since 1993.



About Tarsier Ltd.

Tarsier a New York City based Energy, Big Data and Smart City Solutions Company. Through acquisitions and organic growth, Tarsier plans to manufacture, develop and distribute Intelligent LED/Smart City products, provide energy audits, resell electric and gas in U.S. deregulated markets and manage energy demand response & battery storage through proprietary software.



For more information on Tarsier please visit the Company's web site at www.tarsierltd.com.



