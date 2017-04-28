TARSIER Launches PPP Program for Smart Cities to Replace Street Lights

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2017 --Tarsier Ltd (OTCMKTS:TAER) has announced that is it working on PPP (Public Private Partnerships) agreements with several municipalities worldwide to replace their inefficient energy consuming lights with NEW LED Lights. The PPP's are 10 year agreements based on partnering on the savings; energy costs, replacement costs and maintenance costs.



Isaac H. Sutton Tarsier's CEO commented, "These PPP's represent a win win for everyone. The municipality saves money and can direct saved funds to new projects. The energy usage and carbon emissions are reduced by using more energy efficient LED lights. At the same time, Tarsier creates a network for future Smart City applications. All of our projects contain centralized controls systems enabling the lights to be managed remotely. This same network can be used for Smart Applications either providing new revenue for the municipalities or information for further savings. "



About Tarsier Ltd.

Tarsier Ltd., publicly listed under the stock ticker symbol "TAER," is a New York City based Energy, Big Data and Smart City Solutions Company. The Company continues to develop and manage additional Intelligent LED/Smart City products, provide energy audits, re-sell electricity and gas in U.S. deregulated markets and manage energy demand response and battery storage through proprietary software. Tarsier recently acquired a GE Authorized Dealer and Distributor that provides bulb supply and lighting maintenance services to the growing market for innovative, energy efficient LED lighting solutions.



For more information on Tarsier please visit the Company's website at www.tarsierltd.com.



