TARSIER Signs Smart City Distributor Agreement, Israeli Optibus Offers Revolutionary Tech for City Buses

Tarsier Ltd (OTCPK:TAER) has announced entering into a multi country Distributor Agreement with Israeli based Optibus to further its Smart City offering. Israeli company Optibus (www.optibus.co) has the solution for bus lines running late while making it easier for public transportation companies to set cost-effective schedules. The company offers a SaaS cloud platform for public transportation companies which optimize the scheduling of vehicles and drivers in real-time. Optibus' super-fast innovative optimization technology is based on patent pending mathematical algorithms, developed together by mathematicians and transportation planning experts. Using Optibus technology, bus operators create full optimal vehicle and crew schedules within seconds. Most of Israel's largest bus operators, as well as large operators from Europe and the US, are already customers. Optibus recently finished a pilot with a large North American operator, showing potential yearly savings of millions of dollars. The agreement calls for a monthly recurring fixed fee per bus, providing a residual income stream for Tarsier and substantial savings for Tarsier clients.



Isaac H Sutton, Tarsier CEO commented, "If you use public buses then you are probably one of millions of people worldwide with the same complaints. How often does it seem like the bus that you need is taking forever to arrive, even though, that line is supposed to come every five minutes? Have you ever waited more than a half hour at a bus stop, only to see three buses of the same line all show up at once? Using the Optibus' technology, the scheduler tests various alternatives in real-time, selecting the best one. Bus operators can save up to 10% of annual Operating Expenses. Tarsier's 2017 goal is to have 10,000 buses using Optibus software generating millions of dollars in saving and recurring monthly revenues for Tarsier. We are looking forward to working with Optibus"



Gady Shlasky, Optibus CEO stated, "Optibus is an essential part of Smart Cities technologies. The urbanization trend requires us to find innovative solutions for cost-effective flexible transportation. Optibus' blazing speed optimization technology offers interactive schedule optimization for the planners, and real-time schedule adjustments for the control room operators. As we prepare for the use of autonomous driving technology to improve cost-efficiency and passengers' service, Dynamic Scheduling Systems (DSS) will be one of the most important pillars. The partnership with Tarsier is an important milestone in our strategy of offering customers a comprehensive smart cities technologies offering."



About Tarsier Ltd.

Tarsier a New York City based Energy, Big Data and Smart City Solutions Company. Through acquisitions and organic growth, Tarsier plans to manufacture, develop and distribute LED Bulbs and Fixtures, develop and manage Intelligent LED/Smart City products, provide energy audits, resell electric and gas in U.S. deregulated markets and manage energy demand response & battery storage through proprietary software.



For more information on Tarsier please visit the Company's web site at www.tarsierltd.com.



About Optibus Ltd.

Optibus revolutionizes public transportation scheduling and operations by introducing Optibize™ - an innovative, super-fast optimization technology, which is based on new patent pending algorithms. Optibize™ transforms legacy offline planning and problem handling into an interactive real-time process, thus elevating public transportation companies to operate much more efficiently, reduce cost, and deliver better passenger service.



For more information on Optibus please visit the Company's web site at www.optibus.co



