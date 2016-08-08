Tarsier Wins Coned Contract for Energy Curtailment, New Battery Storage Technology to Be Implemented

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --Tarsier Ltd (OTCPINK:TAER) has announced today that is has won a 2 year Con Edison (New York City Utility) contract under Con Edison BQDR Program to reduce energy consumption in Brooklyn and Queens, during a crisis event for the electric grid. Tarsier will be using an aggregate of a new state of the art batteries and our patent pending T-flow software, to provide the curtailment.



Isaac H. Sutton, Tarsier's CEO commented, "Con Edison is constantly planning and maintaining their infrastructure to be able to provide electricity reliably to their customers, including during periods of high demand that occur during summer months when temperatures peak and ACs across NYC are at full blast. During such periods, demand for electricity spikes, and extended periods of peak demand puts stress on the grid. To help relieve such stress during peak periods, Con Edison contracts with companies like Tarsier to organize an aggregate of clients to cut back on their energy use for a few hours. Collectively, this limited energy use reduction significantly strengthens grid reliability. Tarsier is very excited to win the Con Edison contract and believes that it has the proper tools necessary to assist the City of New York to reduce their energy crisis. The next 180 days will be a major turning point in the Company's future, which will pave the road to a sustainable, profitable company for all its stakeholders involved."



About Tarsier Ltd.

Tarsier a New York City based Energy, Big Data and Smart City Solutions Company. Through acquisitions and organic growth, Tarsier plans to manufacture, develop and distribute LED Bulbs and Fixtures, develop and manage Intelligent LED/Smart City products, provide energy audits, resell electric and gas in U.S. deregulated markets and manage energy demand response & battery storage through proprietary software.



For more information on Tarsier please visit the Company's web site at www.tarsierltd.com.



