Tarsier's Sustainability Solutions Recognized by International Green Globe Program

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2017 --Tarsier Ltd. ("Tarsier" or "the Company") (OTCMKTS:TAER), a leading Energy, Big Data and Smart City Solutions provider, and Green Globe, the leading international green business brand, announced today that Tarsier has been recognized by Green Globe's Pathway to Sustainability program for the Company's important role in providing leading-edge energy efficiency and related sustainability products and services to customers ranging from large energy producers to consumer markets.



Green Globe partners with companies that are committed to environmental, social and economic responsibility and will lead by example through its Pathway to Sustainability program. With consumers, investors, industries, lawmakers and regulatory agencies demanding more visible sustainability behaviors from for-profit companies, the Pathway program helps to identify methods for sustainability improvement. Established in 1993, Green Globe supports the tenets of sustainable development, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



Tarsier recently won a 2-year contract with New York City energy utility company Con Edison under its BQDR Program to reduce energy consumption in Brooklyn and Queens, and then just last month completed the acquisition of commercial bulb supply and lighting maintenance services company, 1-800 NY Bulbs Ltd. A 28-year-old company, 1-800 NY BULBS is a GE Authorized Dealer and Distributor that carries a full line of cost-saving LED lighting products, which, according to the U.S. Department of Energy, consume up to 85 percent less energy than their incandescent counterparts.



"Reduced energy use through greater efficiency, clean renewable energy, and energy storage are cornerstones of global sustainability efforts, and Tarsier Ltd. is providing these urgently needed energy solutions to customers in numerous markets," said Pathway to Sustainability program representative Andrew Beyer. "We believe that Tarsier's Energy, Big Data and Smart City solutions have applications in many more cities and for countless more commercial enterprises all over the world, and we hope to provide greater awareness for the company's products and services. We also believe that the growing number of sustainability interested investors will want to hear about Tarsier's expanding product and service footprint."



"The affiliation with Green Globe and its Pathway to Sustainability program is expected to bring additional business opportunities to Tarsier," commented CEO Isaac H. Sutton, "All of Tarsier's solutions provide significant sustainability benefits for customers and their communities, and collaborating with the world-leading sustainability brand will only underscore the positive environmental and social impacts of our products and services. We have already begun identifying potential projects for Tarsier within the Green Globe network, and look forward to pursuing these opportunities as a Pathway member."



Tarsier's sustainability related solutions include comprehensive data driven Smart City programs, which include upgrading legacy infrastructure and connecting street lights, electricity grid, transportation, and city services to platforms that offer city-wide efficiency and connectivity. Tarsier also provides solar project development, a complete approach to a Power Plant Project, from development, construction and installation to securing a power purchase agreement (PPA), establishing site control, project permitting, and project financing.



For details on all Tarsier Ltd product and service offerings, please visit



Pathway to Sustainability is a licensed program of Green Globe Ltd., the UK based owner of the Green Globe brand and trademarks and licensee of all Green Globe programs worldwide. Pathway to Sustainability assists organizations, including public and private companies, as they commit to more sustainable practices and embark upon long-term sustainability improvement.



About Tarsier Ltd.

Tarsier Ltd., publicly listed under the stock ticker symbol "TAER," is a New York City based Energy, Big Data and Smart City Solutions Company. The Company continues to develop and manage additional Intelligent LED/Smart City products, provide energy audits, re-sell electricity and gas in U.S. deregulated markets and manage energy demand response and battery storage through proprietary software. Tarsier recently acquired a GE Authorized Dealer and Distributor that provides bulb supply and lighting maintenance services to the growing market for innovative, energy efficient LED lighting solutions and in 2016, won a 2-year contract with New York City energy utility company Con Edison to reduce energy consumption in Brooklyn and Queens.



