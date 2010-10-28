Task List Guru: Freeware Program Making Organizing Fun

Brno, Czech Republic -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/28/2010 -- Task management software often takes ages just to configure, which makes users stick to the traditional pen and paper method. With that in mind, a free to-do list manager was developed and released by Dextronet to make things easier for home users. Complex programs often waste your time, and primitive programs are usually not sufficient. Task List Guru hits the sweet spot: It is powerful, yet easy to use.



The Task List Guru is specifically designed for easy notes and task management, and at the same time, is packed with many carefully chosen features. It utilizes a task list tree that allows hierarchical organization of to-do lists. Reorganizing tasks and to-do lists can't be simpler: You can simply drag and drop everything, using your mouse to reorder or move it.



You can choose icons for your individual to-do lists - Task List Guru comes with an inbuilt library of 48 different colorful icons in 4 sizes, which makes task organizing more personalized and fun. Priorities can also be visually coded through the available highlight colors, while fonts can also be customized depending on your preference.



Core features of the free to-do list manager are the task Priority settings, task Due date, Reminders, task Type categorization, and task Notes where you can place information related to the task. You can also manage independent notes (called "memos") right in the to-do list tree. The program is highly customizable.



Reminder can be activated for any task with just a few clicks. Task List Guru can be deployed to a USB Flash drive and run in portable mode. Other features are as follows: Clipboard support (Cut/copy/paste everything), export to HTML and CSV, to-do list printing, database back up, global hot keys, unlimited undo/redo, reminders with enhanced snooze, customizable priorities, multi-column sorting, attractive design, among others - which more or less makes this software stand out from the crowd of free to-do list managers.



The Task List Guru, again, is a freeware notes and task manager for Windows that is easy to use, light-weight, powerful, and at the same time, portable as it can be run even from a USB flash drive. Global hotkeys make it accessible and practical. High customization and inbuilt library of to-do list icons to choose from make using it a fun and pleasant experience.



Task List Guru runs under Windows 2K/XP/2003/Vista/7, both 32-bit and 64-bit.



Download and more info: http://www.dextronet.com/task-list-guru

Screenshot: http://www.dextronet.com/files/images/task-list-guru.png

Logo: http://www.dextronet.com/files/images/task-list-guru-logo.png

Icon (32x32): http://www.dextronet.com/images/task-list-guru-icon.gif

Icon (128x128): http://www.dextronet.com/files/images/task-list-guru-icon-128.png



About Dextronet.com:

Dextronet is a company formed by Jiri Novotny in 2004 to develop software that would help make everyday life easier for many individuals having problems in the task management area.



Flagship product of Dextronet is professional notes and task management software Swift To-Do List, similar to Task List Guru. Swift To-Do List has additional features, including task recurrence, notes formatting, task archive for deleted tasks, more columns to choose from (including start date, completion date, creation date, assigned to, context, time estimate, time spent, status, percent done and more), view modes, filters, advanced printing and export, task attachments, ability to edit or add multiple tasks at the same time, and other advanced features. More information about Swift To-Do List and free 30-day trial download is available at http://www.dextronet.com/swift-to-do-list-software



The website http://www.dextronet.com provides information, downloads and screenshots, hosts the secure online store with Dextronet software, and also provides technical support for users. As Dextronet is constantly growing, it is also improving itself to provide the best software possible for its customers by sticking to the basics: by listening to feedback.

