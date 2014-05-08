TaskMyMail Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Simplify Task Lists

Leeds, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2014 --The makers of the TaskMyMail app have launched a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign in support of their new time management app. With it the app creators ask, “Where does the time go?” Consumers spend close to one third of their time checking and responding to emails. Time that could be better spent completing the thousands of tasks that must be done every day. TaskMyMail condenses all daily tasks and emails into one clean, simple interface.



In the end, technology should be making life easier. Unfortunately due to over diversification and the increasing complexity of daily life this is often not the case. TaskMyMail is a step towards taking that simplicity that was the center of technological innovation to begin with and reintroducing it to the daily workflow. With all of the most important information arranged and organized with quick and simple task creation and categorization features, this handy app takes a lot of the guesswork out of what's been done, what still needs to be addressed, and what changes have been made in the process. An email management app combined with a to-do list app is a long awaited solution that addresses the needs consumers encounter everyday and makes taking care of business that much easier.



TaskMyMail is as simple as the tap of a finger to create a new task based on an incoming email. Once a task is created it appears on the same screen in a custom to-do list. As soon as a task has been finished a simple swipe sends the new task to a completed list, which is also accessible from the same convenient screen. The idea at work in TaskMyMail is simplification and usability that create the best possible user experience. It's about freeing up time, not learning new systems and constantly checking and re-checking for accuracy.



TaskMyMail is a new creative Android and iPhone application currently in the Kickstarter crowdfunding stage. It allows consumers to create tasks from emails with a simple slide of the finger. Consumers can get access to emails and tasks directly from the main screen and enjoy many other features in the beautiful user-friendly application.



