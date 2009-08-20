Tata Communications to Offer Hyperoffice to Business Internet Subscribers in India, Around Globe

Rockville, MD and Mumbai, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2009 -- HyperOffice and Tata Communications today announced they are partnering to offer the HyperOffice online collaboration suite with the high-speed data and voice tools that Tata Communications delivers to business subscribers in India and 200 other countries around the world.



Tata Communications, http://www.tatacommunications.com, is a leading provider of a new world of communications that leverages its global infrastructure to provide connectivity solutions. The company offers Internet services in India under the Tata Indicom brand name to business subscribers, including online backup, security, web conferencing, business email, hosting, high speed broadband, dial-up Internet, net telephony and Wi-Fi. Tata Communications plans to deploy a private-labeled version of HyperOffice to its subscribers in the third quarter of 2009.



“This online collaboration software will not just help our subscribers enhance their productivity but will also help them control IT costs. We look forward to promoting this suite with our high-speed Internet voice and data tools and giving our subscribers a rich experience,” said Mukul Sood, vice president at Tata Communications.



India is the third-largest telecoms market in the world and the second-largest wireless market. India’s Economic Survey for 2008-2009 counted 414 million fixed and mobile connections as of February 2009 – on target to reach 500 million by 2010. Broadband subscribers increased to 5.69 million in February 2009, up from 180,000 in March 2005. Research firm Informa forecasts mobile broadband revenues will reach $3.9 billion in Indian in 2013.



“This agreement enables customers, suppliers, remote workers and business partners using Tata Communications service to collaborate and compete around the world,” said Farzin Arsanjani, president of HyperOffice. “And Tata Communications is the ideal partner to put cloud-computing tools into the hands of business users in dynamic, fast-growing, emerging markets around the globe. We also believe this is a significant step forward in the expansion of the international footprint of HyperOffice, an expansion that began last year with delivery of the Spanish edition of HyperOffice, smartphone and iPhone support, and new marketing channels.”



About HyperOffice

HyperOffice, http://www.hyperoffice.com, is an award-winning online collaboration and messaging software that makes it easier for owners, employees, clients, partners and suppliers of growing businesses to collaborate, communicate, manage projects, share documents, schedule meetings and tasks, and manage information, anytime, from work, from home, while traveling, using any Internet connection. Delivered as “software as a service,” it operates as an integrated Microsoft Exchange alternative as well as SharePoint alternative – with all the functionality but developed and priced for small to mid-sized companies. HyperOffice solutions include, among others, online document management, online calendar, online contact management, task manager, discussion forums, opinion polls and announcements.



Tata Communications Contact:

Ravindran Subramanian

Tata Communications

Ravindran.s@tatacommunications.com

+919223306610



HyperOffice contact:

Farzin Arsanjani

HyperOffice Inc.

http://www.hyperoffice.com

press@hyperoffice.com

301.255.0018



Agency contact:

Steve Leon

Technopolis® Communications Inc.

http://www.technopolis.com

sl@technopolis.com

512-288-0950

