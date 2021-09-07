Tate's Insurance and Financial Services, Inc. Offers Premium Contractors Insurance in Asheville and Gastonia, North Carolina

Marion, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2021 --Tate's Insurance and Financial Services, Inc. is an independent agency that is based in North Carolina. This agency was established in 1949 and offers a host of risk management solutions, including business, home, car, and motorcycle insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina.



A lot can go wrong in a construction project, ranging from extreme weather events to theft and vandalism. Hence, one must invest in a good risk management plan that helps them deal with such eventualities and provides assurance that they do not have to suffer from heavy financial losses if an accident occurs at the construction site. Builder's risk insurance, also referred to as inland marine coverage, is a specific type of property insurance needed for ongoing construction projects. Such an insurance policy would ideally cover the property owner, contractors, architects, and anyone else working on the project. While the specifics of such plans may differ from one another, they must broadly cover loss and damage throughout the construction process.



The real estate domain in Western North Carolina has been flourishing consistently over the last few years. As a result, a growing number of property developers and contractors have been working in the region. No matter the experience of a construction crew, accidents do take place. Hence, all such workers must have a proper insurance plan in place. Tate's Insurance and Financial Services, Inc. is among the leading sources to invest in flexible plans for builder's risk and contractors insurance in Asheville and Gastonia, North Carolina. Such policies ideally cover general liability claims, property damage, building materials, and equipment, thereby saving people a lot of monetary hassles after an accident.



To contact Tate's Insurance and Financial Services, Inc. to know more about their policies, give them a call at 828-652-7414.



About Tate's Insurance and Financial Services, Inc.

Tate's Insurance and Financial Services, Inc. is a family-owned and operated independent insurance agency that caters to families and businesses across North Carolina.