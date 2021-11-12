Tates Insurance and Financial Services Offer Budget-Friendly Plans for Business Insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina

Marion, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2021 --Tates Insurance and Financial Services is an independent insurance agency based in North Carolina. Through them, people can easily invest in life, business, car, and homeowners' insurance in Asheville and Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Tates Insurance and Financial Services was founded in 1949 and have always focused on providing personalized insurance solutions to their discerning clients.



Running a business comes with inherent risks. An employee could get injured on the job, a natural disaster could destroy property, or a client could file suit by alleging a contractual breach. All of these instances can incur huge losses for a business. Business insurance is a risk management tool that enables companies to avail financial compensation when faced with covered losses. By paying a relatively small premium to the insurance company, the business can protect itself against the possibility of sustaining a much more significant financial loss. All companies need to insure against risks like fire, theft, natural disaster, legal liability, automobile accidents, etc. However, the coverage requirements of all businesses are not the same. Hence, it is prudent to consult Tates Insurance and Financial Services to find the perfect plan for business insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina to invest in. Whether a person needs property insurance for their restaurant or dealer's blanket coverage to protect the cars at their dealership, this agency can help people identify and invest in the right coverage at the right price. They can even help their clients find various insurance discounts based on their business size, industry, ownership structure, and more. Right from general liability to injured worker's compensation and product liability claims, the experienced agents of Tates Insurance and Financial Services can provide quotes for various business insurance needs.



