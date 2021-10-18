Tates Insurance and Financial Services Offer Comprehensive Auto Insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina

Marion, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2021 --Tates Insurance and Financial Services is an independent insurance agency that offers a host of risk management solutions to families and businesses. They primarily provide premium car, house, and renters insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina.



Being in a car accident is not easy for anyone. Along with the physical injuries and mental trauma caused by these incidents, one may also have to deal with substantial financial losses if they do not have proper car insurance in place. The costs associated with both healthcare and car repairs keep increasing with every passing day. In this situation, paying for such expenses out-of-the-pocket can prove to be pretty problematic for any vehicle owner. Moreover, they may also be charged with certain third-party liabilities under the circumstances of a car accident. All vehicle owners need to invest in a comprehensive car insurance plan to steer clear of such a financial burden. A comprehensive policy generally covers any damages that may arise in terms of property damage or bodily injuries sustained by people involved in an accident or collision with a car.



Tates Insurance and Financial Services are among the most reliable providers of auto insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina. The policies offered by them may even include car rental or replacement costs. This agency strives to offer customized coverage options based on their clients' primary concerns and budgets. Being an experienced agency, the staff members of Tates Insurance and Financial Services understand that all car insurance is not the same. Some car insurance carriers may offer discounts that other carriers don't. As an independent agency, Tates Insurance and Financial Services effectively compare rates between carriers to identify the most budget-friendly plan for their clients. With their assistance, people can also enjoy discounts on car insurance based on their status, vehicle safety features, driving habits, and more.



Call Tates Insurance and Financial Services at 828-652-7414.



About Tates Insurance and Financial Services

Tates Insurance and Financial Services is a family-owned and operated independent insurance agency based in North Carolina.