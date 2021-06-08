Tates Insurance and Financial Services Offers Affordable Car Insurance in Marion and Asheville, North Carolina

Marion, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2021 --Tates Insurance and Financial Services is an independent agency that is based in the state of North Carolina. This agency was established in 1949 and offers a wide range of personal and commercial risk management plans, including liability insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina.



Cars are an essential part of the life of people. People depend on it for commuting to various places for work or otherwise. While on the road, the one behind the wheel is always at some risk. The instances of car accidents and mishaps keep rising, and even the most experienced drivers might end up facing such an unfortunate situation. Car accidents can ultimately lead to high medical care and car repair bills, which can burn quite a hole in a person's pocket. To avoid these expenses, one must invest in a proper car insurance plan. These plans are designed to financially protect the car owner, their assets, and anyone involved in a traffic collision.



Tates Insurance and Financial Services are among the most trustworthy providers of car insurance in Marion and Asheville, North Carolina. Through them, people can invest in basic car insurance for liability and state minimums, as well as more comprehensive coverage that includes rental cars and collisions. Not all car insurance policies are the same. Some car insurance carriers may offer discounts that other carriers don't. Being an independent agency, Tates Insurance and Financial Services can compare rates between carriers and also know which carriers are likely to provide discounts for their clients' status, vehicle safety features, driving habits, and more. This enables them to identify the most well-suited and affordable car insurance options for their clients.



Give Tates Insurance and Financial Services a call at 828-652-7414.



About Tates Insurance and Financial Services

Tates Insurance and Financial Services offer insurance solutions to the people of Spruce Pine, Asheville, Gastonia, Marion, Morganton, and many of their nearby areas. They offer a wide range of insurance solutions at reasonable rates.