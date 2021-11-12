Tates Insurance and Financial Services Offers Competitive Plans for Homeowners Insurance in Asheville and Spruce Pine, North Carolina

Marion, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2021 --Tates Insurance and Financial Services was established in the year of 1948. It is a family-owned and operated agency that has been providing a wide range of risk management solutions to the people of North Carolina for decades. People can invest in personal and business insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina through them.



Residential property is a precious asset. Hence, its adequate protection is highly imperative. All homeowners particularly need to invest in a risk management solution that covers losses and damages that take place due to natural disasters and manmade misadventures. An earthquake or fire accident can cause extensive damage to a home, to repair which a homeowner may have to spend thousands of dollars. Such a high expense can become a massive burden for many. Hence, to avoid these costs, it is better to invest in a homeowners insurance plan. These plans are designed to compensate the homeowner if their house suffers from any of the losses covered under the policy document. Many of these plans can even help them pay for needed repairs if the roof is damaged by hail or if a water leak in the basement causes damage to the walls, apart from damage caused by fires, floods, earthquakes, vandalism, etc. Moreover, people trying to acquire a mortgage for their home compulsorily need to invest in a home insurance plan.



Tates Insurance and Financial Services are among the most widely trusted companies that offer homeowners insurance in Asheville and Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Through them, people can invest in a plan that effectively meets their coverage concerns and provides them the needed protection at prices they can afford. They get quotes from multiple insurance carriers at the most competitive rates.



Tates Insurance and Financial Services can easily be contacted at 828-652-7414.



About Tates Insurance and Financial Services

Tates Insurance and Financial Services is a family-owned and operated independent insurance agency catering to the people of Marion, Morganton, Old Fort, Spruce Pine, and nearby areas.