Tates Insurance and Financial Services Offers Specialized Plans for Renters Insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina

Tates Insurance and Financial Services is a North Carolina-based insurance agency providing insurance solutions to both families and businesses of the region for three generations. This agency was established in 1949 and is considered among the most reliable insurance agencies of the state. Through Tates Insurance and Financial Services, people can avail premium plans for home, car, business, life, and motorcycle insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina. Being an independent insurance agency, they prioritize the needs of their clients above all. Tates Insurance and Financial Services work solely for their clients and not any particular insurance carrier.



All homeowners need to invest in comprehensive home insurance plans, especially if they have a mortgage. Through Tates Insurance and Financial Services, one can invest in comprehensive and affordable home insurance plans that provide premium coverage for their most valuable asset. Whether a person has more than one house or multiple structures on their property, this agency can provide them with ideal coverage for their specific requirements. They even provide policies for homes under construction, second homes, homes of farm owners, and more. With Tates Insurance and Financial Services' help, people can even enjoy multi-policy discounts on some of these plans.



Even if a person stays at a rented house, they would have several valuables inside the establishment. The landlord's insurance would only cover the building structure and not its contents. So if there is a flood, fire, or theft at the house, a renter might lose everything they own. Hence, such individuals must invest in proper renters insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina through Tates Insurance and Financial Services.



Get in touch with Tates Insurance and Financial Services at 828-652-7414.



About Tates Insurance and Financial Services

Tates Insurance and Financial Services offer insurance solutions to the people of Marion, Morganton, Old Fort, Spruce Pine, Asheville, Gastonia, and surrounding areas.