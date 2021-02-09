Tates Insurance and Financial Services Offers Tailored Plans for Auto Insurance in Morgantown and Old Fort, North Carolina

Marion, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2021 --Tates Insurance and Financial Services were established in 1948 and provided risk management solutions to both families and businesses across North Carolina for several decades. Through this agency, one can easily invest in life, home, car, and business insurance Morgantown and Spruce Pine, North Carolina. Tates Insurance and Financial Services is a family-owned and operated agency, which has good knowledge about the key risks faced by the people of the locality and hence tries to provide them with perfect insurance plans that can eradicate these concerns.



Cars are a precious asset and make the lives of people a lot more convenient. Most people today depend on their vehicle for daily transportation, no matter whether they have to go to their office, to the market, or take their kids to school. With the increasing number of cars on the road, the risks of road accidents and mishaps have also increased substantially. People must seek out automobile insurance solutions to help eradicate the financial burden that may crop up due to such eventualities. Auto Insurance is designed to protect the car owner, their vehicle financially, and any third-person that might be involved in a traffic collision.



Tates Insurance and Financial Services is a trustworthy and experienced provider of auto insurance in Morgantown and Old Fort, North Carolina. Through them, one can avail car insurance solutions that have been customized as per their particular concerns. Varying types of car insurance plans are available in the market today that provide distinguished coverage limits. Tates Insurance and Financial Services' agents discuss the details of various auto insurance plans with their clients and strive to provide plans having coverage parameters required by them at the most competitive price possible.



Give Tates Insurance and Financial Services a call at 828-652-7414.



About Tates Insurance and Financial Services

Tates Insurance and Financial Services is a family-owned and operated independent insurance agency catering to the people of Marion, Morganton, Old Fort, Spruce Pine, and nearby areas.