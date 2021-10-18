Tates Insurance and Financial Services Offers Tailored Renters Insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina

Marion, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/18/2021 --Established in 1949, Tates Insurance and Financial Services is a highly prestigious North Carolina-based insurance agency. Rather than offering cookie-cutter policies, they believe in providing customized plans per each client's needs and concerns. Tates Insurance and Financial Services are among the most popular providers of renters insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina in recent years. If something happens to a rented apartment, the landlord's insurance policy will only cover the structure of the establishment. The renter's personal property, such as their TV, furniture, laptop, and other valuables, won't be covered under the landlord's policy. Hence, they would need specialized renter's coverage plans. Renters' insurance provides compensation to replace the policyholder's belongings after covered events, such as a fire or robbery. Such plans also create a safety net for liability costs.



The first step in purchasing a renters insurance policy will be to add up the cost of everything a renter would want to replace if damaged or stolen—including clothing, electronics, furniture, and appliances. The agents working at Tates Insurance and Financial Services are always ready to help out the clients and assist them in availing the most comprehensive plans at prices they can afford.



Being an independent agency, Tates Insurance and Financial Services focus on their clients' requirements, not any insurance carrier. They have been building successful relationships with local families and businesses for three generations and are committed to offering insurance coverage per their needs and budget. In addition to renters insurance plans, people can always invest in a typical home and auto insurance in Gastonia and Asheville, North Carolina through them as well. They offer a dynamic range of coverage options meant for modern families.



Give Tates Insurance and Financial Services a call at 828-652-7414.



About Tates Insurance and Financial Services

Tates Insurance and Financial Services is a family-owned and operated independent insurance agency that caters to the people of Marion, Morganton, Old Fort, Spruce Pine, Asheville, Gastonia, and nearby areas.