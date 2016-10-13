Tatiana Karelina First UK Salon to Offer 0% Financing to Hair Extensions Clients

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2016 --On the 17 October 2016 hair extension specialist Tatiana Karelina will be launching -TK 365- a annual membership package design to ensure that every member has fantastic hair every day of the year.



With the TK 365 package each client will benefit from 1 new set of micro-ring extensions and 3 maintenance appointments per calendar year, as well as 2 personalised styling sessions which will be ideal for weddings, special parties or red carpet events, priority booking and entry into 4 quarterly draws a year with the chance to win a luxury 5-day holiday at their choice of Constance Hotel and Resorts 5* properties in Seychelles, Mauritius or the Maldives.



So while the annual package itself comes with a multitude of benefits the cornerstone of TK 365 is an innovative 0% financing initiative, a first for a hair salon in the UK, whereby clients of Tatiana Karelina can spread the cost of their new extensions and the quarterly maintenance over a 12-month at no extra charge. By offering access to 0% financing, previously only reserved for high value goods (not services) Tatiana Karelina's clients are able to significantly lower the upfront costs of extensions, increase the predictability of their hair and beauty expenses and increase their immediate purchasing power.



About Tatiana Karelina

Tatiana Karelina is a widely recognised hair extension authority in micro-ring and clip-in hair extensions providing superior quality Russian hair. Regularly featured in the press, Tatiana has worked with many high-profile celebrities, including Lindsay Lohan, Emma Thompson, and Tara Reid and having recently made a move to session-styling work has supported many high exposure events ranging from London Fashion Week to British Polo Day. Tatiana Karelina is a rapidly becoming a growing phenomenon in the British hair industry and one not to be missed.