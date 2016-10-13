Tatiana Karelina Launches E-Boutique for Its New Line of Ready-to-Wear Clip-in Extensions

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/13/2016 --Already one of the UK's most reputable hair extensions brands, Tatiana Karelina is proud to be announcing the launch of its online boutique for a new line of Ready-to-Wear All-In-One Clip-In Extensions. Offering premium, ethically sourced Russian hair as a salon applied or bespoke made-to-measure clip-in extension service, now customers from around the world can have the same salon-quality Clip-In Hair Extensions made from hand-tied weft with a click of a button.



In line with the brand's commitment to sustainable packaging while retaining the Russian influence which is a core element of Tatiana Karelina's brand heritage, the company has created its packaging in the form of the country's most famous symbol, the Matryoshka. Each set of Clip-Ins will come in a Matryoshka doll with limited edition runs for each design. The doll will not only protect the Clip-Ins against all the hazards that may be encountered during transit, but also doubles as a gorgeous woman's clutch.



About Tatiana Karelina Clip-In Extensions

Tatiana Karelina Clip-In Extensions are a luxurious alternative to salon-applied extensions. Using a multi-layering system, combining 5 wefts into a single clip-in piece, the All-in-One injects the same body and density which can previously only be achieved using several clip-in piece together. The All-In-One piece provides the ultimate versatility and the perfect temporary solution to achieve length, thickness and volume making it the ultimate everyday accessory.



Tatiana Karelina comments on the company's new product launch:



"Our new ready-to-buy range is unlike anything on the market. A vast majority of the clip-ins today use thick processed Chinese or Indian hair, in single block colours and require several machine-fabricated wefts to achieve a voluminous look. In the end, what you have is pieces that easily tangle and matt, feel heavy and do not look natural or blend seamlessly. We believe that we have created something truly special. By making our wefts by hand using gravity defying Russian hair we are able to incorporate multiple hues of a colour in a single weft and and make each weft significantly slimmer and the hair more secure than could be achieved with a machine. With slimmer wefts and lighter Russian hair comes increased comfort, while more secure means less shedding and this greatly extends the clip-in's life."



The ready-to-buy clip-ins will be sold alongside the company's bespoke made-to-measure clip-ins which have a fantastic reputation for their quality and craftsmanship. The ready-to-buy line will be initially sold in six shades in the 18" length with prices RRP 375.