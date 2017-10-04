Tatiana Karelina Open Hair Extensions Salon in West Hollywood

West Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2017 --Tatiana Karelina, a chain of UK based hair extensions salons, announces the debut of its North American expansion with the opening of the Tatiana Karelina salon in West Hollywood, California. The West Hollywood salon will specialize solely in micro-loop hair extensions and bespoke made-to-measure clips-ins while the company's founder, Tatiana Karelina brings 10+ years of hair extensions specialization to the Los Angeles area.



The name Tatiana Karelina, already internationally recognised for creating beautiful heads of hair has been built into the leading hair extension brands in the UK by offering the finest, ethically sourced Russian virgin hair. The salon's ethos is based on several key success factors, factors that will be new to the Los Angeles hair extensions landscape. The company will stock the largest inventory of the Russian virgin hair in Los Angeles thereby allowing clients to forgo the traditional two week wait and instead have a consultation and fitting on the same day. The salon's unique approach to color blending ensures perfect blending while the company's primary choice for attachment technique, Micro Loops, ensures that extensions are undetectable and safe.



The new salon is located at 8804 Rosewood Ave, at the start of a quiet residential street and will boast a 1500 sqft space complete with 8 indoor stations, 3 outdoor station and a garden complete with a 12ft long mirror pool.



Commenting on the salon "We are thrilled to have secured such an amazing place. To find a house on a residential street that has been zoned for commercial is a rare find in itself. To find one in the heart of West Hollywood next to highly acclaimed restaurants, shopping and nightlife, is beyond our wildest expectations. We believe that we have created a unique salon experience, a peaceful and tranquil environment, that will allow our clients to slip away, at least for a few hours, from the excitement of every day LA life".



The West Hollywood salon is located at 8804 Rosewood Avenue, West Hollywood, CA, 90048 and will be taking bookings from October 3rd, 2017.



For Press enquiries please contact Shawn Frazer at shawn@tatianakarelina.com or on 213-265-5029.



www.tatianakarelina.com