TAVES Consumer Electronic Show Will Take Place from October 12th to 14th, 2018 in Mississauga

Mississauga, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/29/2018 --The TAVES Consumer Electronics Show is to be held from October 12th to 14th, 2018 at the International Centre Mississauga. This event is Canada's premier hi-fi and technology show. It attracts exhibitors from all around the world to showcase cutting-edge technology and innovative products from a variety of categories such as wearables, video gaming, home theatre, smart devices and electronic gadgets.



"This show is a great platform for bringing trade professionals, media and consumers interested in electronic gadgets and latest technology under one roof. It is an excellent opportunity for online electronic stores like us to meet face-to-face with consumers, make new contacts and learn about the latest technology trends", says Amer Erheim, Purchase Manager of RTC Electronics, a trusted place for electronic needs in Mississauga.



The event will also feature product launches, tech workshops for kids and adults and a program of speakers offering the latest insights into the world of consumer technology. The tickets are free but require online registration.



Event Venue:



The International Centre

6900 Airport Rd

Mississauga, Ontario L4V 1E8

Tel: 905-677-6131



Event Date and Time:



October 12, 2018 (Friday) – 11 am to 7 pm

October 13, 2018 (Saturday) – 10 am to 6 pm

October 14, 2018 (Sunday) – 10 am to 4 pm



About RTC Electronics

RTC Electronics is a leading wholesaler, retailer and online seller of electronic accessories. The company specializes in offering more than 6,000 high-quality electronic gadgets and accessories to professionals and consumers worldwide. They have their head office in Mississauga, a shipping facility in Niagara Falls and a distribution centre in Toronto.