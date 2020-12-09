TAVR Procedures with Cerebral Embolic Protection to Grow by 300%– New Market Research

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/09/2020 --iData Research, a global consulting and market research company projects the number of transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) procedures performed with cerebral embolic protection (CEP) devices to more than triple in volume by 2026. As stroke remains a severe complication associated with TAVR procedures, CEP devices exist to address this risk and should gain popularity as TAVR procedures continue to grow.



iData's report on the U.S. market for TAVR devices forecasts a total market size of $5 billion by 2026. This growth can be primarily attributed to the increase of TAVR procedures, as iData expects that more than 110,000 procedures will be performed by 2026 on an annual basis.



In August 2019, the FDA expanded indications for transcatheter heart valves to include low-risk patients. As a result of this expansion, Edwards Lifesciences' SAPIEN 3 and Medtronic's CoreValve Evolut R systems received approval for low-risk patient use on the same day. This new approval considerably expands the size of the treatable population, and analysts predict that up to 50% of all TAVR patients could be classified as low-risk by 2026.



"With the expanded indications for low-risk patients, innovation is set to drive growth, making the market very attractive for new entrants," said Sean Collins, Analyst Manager at iData Research.



As of 2020, Medtronic and Edwards Lifesciences have held over 90% of the TAVR market size in the United States. For this reason, companies such as Abbot and Meril Life Sciences are looking to get a piece of the rapidly growing market.



The Global Market Report for Cardiac Surgery devices contains a full overview of diseases, a detailed assessment of the available devices in the market including, a global overview of trends, market drivers/limiters and competitive outlook, along with forecasts on procedure numbers, market values and growth projections by every one of 65 countries and respective regions analyzed.



iData's cardiac surgery market reports include research on tissue heart valves, mechanical heart valves, annuloplasty repair devices, transcatheter heart valve repair (TAVR) devices, transcatheter heart valve replacement (TAVI) devices, on-pump coronary artery bypass (ONCAB) devices, off-pump coronary artery bypass (OPCAB) devices, endoscopic vessel harvesting (EVH) devices, anastomosis assist devices (AADs), transmyocardial revascularization (TMR) devices, ventricular assist devices (VADs), intra-aortic balloon pumps, artificial heart replacement devices, patent foramen ovale (PFO), atrial septal defect (ASD) devices, ventricular septal defect (VSD) devices and left atrial appendage (LAA) devices.



