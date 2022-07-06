Tbw Law Welcomes Its Newest Partner: Vincent D. Howard

Newport Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/05/2022 --The Law Offices of Ted B. Wacker ("TBW Law") is pleased to announce that Vincent D. Howard has joined the firm as its newest trial lawyer and partner.



TBW Law's founder and managing partner, Ted Wacker and Vincent have been friends and colleagues for over 10 years. Ted and Vincent both served together on the board for the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association (OCTLA). Ted was OCTLA's 2015 president followed by Vincent who served as the 2016 president.



Vincent is an army veteran and former military police officer (1988-1992). He actively participates in the local, state, and national trial lawyer associations that are dedicated to consumers' rights and consumers' access to justice. He is a current member of the Board of Governors for Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC) where he was previously a member of CAOC's executive committee and is the co-founder of CAOC's Diversity Committee. He also served on the Board of Governors for the American Association of Justice (AAJ) from 2016-2019, where he served on the Membership Committee, a committee where he served as co-vice-chair in 2019. He is also a founding Board Member of Orange County Trial Lawyer Charities (OCTLC) which is a charitable organization that supports other local Orange County Charities. He is a current member of all four organizations.



He is a Southern California Super Lawyer (2013-2022), awarded to lawyers who have attained a high-degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, and has consistently had an AV rating from Martindale-Hubble. Additionally in 2016, he was inducted into Western State College of Law's Alumni Hall of Fame. He is also a recipient of the San Francisco Minority Bar Coalition's 2021 Unity Award; awarded to individuals who are exemplary in promoting diversity in the legal profession and the community.



Ted and Vincent look forward to working together to handle catastrophic personal injury, mass tort, products liability, and all other types of consumer protection cases.



About The Law Offices of Ted B Wacker

Ted Wacker founded TBW LAW in 2014. In just seven short years, he has built a well-respected and booming personal injury practice that has earned himself a place amongst the most respected names in the Orange County legal community through perseverance, persistence, and outstanding results.