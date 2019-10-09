TC Services Receives CIMS-GB Certification for Their Professional Cleaning Company in South Carolina

Greenville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/09/2019 --Recognized for its commercial cleaning acumen across numerous industries, TC Services has just received a Cleaning Industry Management Standard Green Building re-certification. Given by ISSA, the Greenville/Spartanburg cleaning company met the standard for their commitment to green cleaning operations. One of only a handful in South Carolina, and 250 nationally, to receive the coveted certification, the janitorial company was given the CIMS-GB with honors.



Meeting the growing demand for green solutions, TC Services CEO, Jason Staiger said of the certification,"We are proud that our company has held a long-standing certification since 2017. To protect the environmental health and safety of the building occupants we serve, we were happy to go through the extensive audit to secure the nationally-recognized certification again."



With a broad reach, TC Services extends to multiple facilities such as healthcare, commercial, educational, industrial, distribution, religious venues, and corporations. Services include janitorial, pressure washing, hard floor care, carpet cleaning, products, and supplies. Tasked with always using hospital-grade chemicals that meet the criteria for Green Seal/Ecologo certification, TC Services also uses dedicated machinery. Informed by the U.S. Green Building Council, the equipment is designed with the LEED certification program top-of-mind.



"It's not just about having your building clean, so your customers feel a sense of confidence in what your business offers. Buildings have a substantial impact on the health of the planet and the wellbeing of people. Green Building is key for us on many levels; some of which are the use of fewer resources, as well as the reduction of waste and environmental impact," adds Staiger.



