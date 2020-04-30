TCI Software Introduces COVID-19 Patient Survey Tool to Track Testing, Diagnoses and Treatment

Southern Pines, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2020 --TCI Software is offering its Rounds® software survey platform to healthcare clinic administrators to help track the number of their patients who have been tested, diagnosed and treated for the COVID-19 virus.



The surveys provide patient-reported data captured during patient visits to their clinics, or via email and text messages. Results are available in real-time and clinics can customize the questions to meet local needs. TCI is offering the service free for the next 60 days.



"We know testing is the first step in tackling this disease and determining a strategy for defeating it," said TCI Software Founder and CEO Tim Maroney. "Early results from our sample COVID-19 surveys indicate that 98 percent of clinic patients have not been tested."



In addition to individual patient testing data, the surveys can also capture family data and symptoms. "If you can't define the scope of the problem, you can't develop a winning strategy to fix it, measure your success in dealing with the virus and treat the patients moving forward," Maroney added. Clinics can customize the survey questions to address local needs.



Follow this link to view a complete sample survey:

https://tcirounds.azurewebsites.net/Survey/e935d36c-6ff6-4c1b-ac4b-5953e961efdf/



