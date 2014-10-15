TCT Roofing Recently Accredited by USBA

Irving, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --The US Business Association announced today that TCT Roofing, a leading roofing company in the Massachusetts area, has become an accredited USBA Member Business.



As of October 9, 2014, USBA has verified that TCT Roofing maintains minimal consumer or employee complaints and honest marketing practices.



TCT Roofing is a recognized roofing service specialist in the greater-Boston area. TCT has earned accreditation and awards from multiple organizations, including winning the 2010 super service award. TCT Roofing specializes in roofing, gutters, and sidings and offers 24 hour emergency service roof replacement and repair for both residential and commercial clientele.



"We verify that all members strictly abide by the Membership Code," said Jacob Widner, an account manager at the USBA, "since we realize the significance of assuring consumer trust." In 2014, the USBA will continue to limit membership to only selected companies. Each company undergoes a strict auditing process prior being offered membership.



Recently, it's become more commonplace for customers to research a business's reputation on the internet as well as third-party accreditations before even contemplating hiring a roofing contractor. TCT Roofing has maintained an extraordinarily positive reputation among business review sites, public records, the USBA, as well as consumer rights organizations.



Furthermore, TCT Roofing has recently been rated highly with several organizations which advocate the progress of consumer protection and marketplace trust. TCT Roofing's strong reputation continues to solidify throughout the grater-Boston area.



For more information on the services of TCT Roofing, please visit http://www.tctroofing.com