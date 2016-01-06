Tea in the Blood - World's Finest Speciality Tea's from a Descendant of the Earl Grey

Warwickshire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2016 --UK based Grey's Teas are more than qualified to supply you with the perfect cup of tea; not least because the owner, Richard Grey, is a descendant of the well renowned Earl Grey meaning you could say he has 'tea in the blood.'



Over many years Richard has built up relationships with some of the best quality and most ethical Tea Gardens in the world and he has travelled extensively in China and India



Grey's Teas website has well over 100 speciality loose leaf teas in their Online Tea Store from various different parts of the world including some classic English Blends and a large variety of Herbal Teas, Infusions and Tisanes.



All their teas are sourced through the Ethical Tea Partnership.



Richard said:



"Admittedly it was Charles, Second Earl Grey, (my four times great uncle!), who had the now famous blend of tea named after him following his successful diplomatic visit to China as British Prime Minister. However, unsurprisingly we do stock an excellent Earl Grey which is a traditional blend of China Keemun, Darjeeling and oil of Bergamot!"



Earl Grey is now the tea of choice for many people throughout the world and was originally commissioned by the Earl Grey's tea merchant in Newcastle upon Tyne. The characteristic flavouring was originally added to offset mineral lime in the town well.



Interestingly, the blend was never registered as a trademark meaning the Grey family never received any royalties.



Grey's Teas are exclusively dedicated to loose leaf tea, (no tea bags are sold), and samples are available on request.



Grey's Teas deliver worldwide.



About Grey's Teas

Grey's Teas is dedicated to offering consumers the world's greatest teas. They offer a superb range of loose leaf, speciality teas from regions famous for the quality of their teas.



Further Information:

Website: http://www.greysteas.co.uk/

Email: info@greysteas.co.uk

Telephone: (UK: +44) 01564 792295